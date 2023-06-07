More Thunderstorms, for Now

A line of weakening thunderstorms is pushing into the area just before sunrise this morning. Heavy rains and lots of lightning is being seen with this system, but it should start to fizzle out by mid-morning. This will lead to partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 70°s to low 80°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Then looking ahead to this evening and tonight, another round of thunderstorms will possible, lasting into Thursday morning. After that, things look to dry out for most of the next 7 days.

