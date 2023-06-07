Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

More Thunderstorms, for Now

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A line of weakening thunderstorms is pushing into the area just before sunrise this morning. Heavy rains and lots of lightning is being seen with this system, but it should start to fizzle out by mid-morning. This will lead to partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 70°s to low 80°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Then looking ahead to this evening and tonight, another round of thunderstorms will possible, lasting into Thursday morning. After that, things look to dry out for most of the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Olsen Blvd flooding
Olsen Blvd closed due to flooding
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Sandbags in Amarillo
City of Amarillo runs out of sandbags, expects to receive more later today

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Update 6/7
Lake Meredith water levels
Lake Meredith water levels rise, expected to increase summer sales
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Few More Showers
A Few More Showers