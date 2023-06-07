Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit coming to Amarillo this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An internationally acclaimed exhibit will be featured at the newly renovated Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo starting this Friday.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” will be featured from June 9 through July 23 at the Arts in the Sunset, formerly called Sunset Center, 3701 Plains Blvd.

The exhibit is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format allowing viewers to be face-to-face with the art, according to organizers.

The exhibit has traveled around the world from Shanghai to Chicago, Phoenix, Berlin, Vienna and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

