Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit coming to Amarillo this Friday

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition coming to Amarillo’s Arts in the Sunset
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An internationally acclaimed exhibit will be featured at the newly renovated Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo starting this Friday.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” will be featured from June 9 through July 23 at the Arts in the Sunset, formerly called Sunset Center, 3701 Plains Blvd.

The exhibit is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format allowing viewers to be face-to-face with the art, according to organizers.

The exhibit has traveled around the world from Shanghai to Chicago, Phoenix, Berlin, Vienna and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

