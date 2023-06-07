Latest Rain Chances

Who's Hiring?
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
It has been a pleasant day so far with morning showers ending and nice rain cooled temperature in the area. We expect highs in the upper 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. By early evening, a few hit and miss storms will be possible followed by some better rain chances later tonight. Right now those chances are around 40%. Overnight we will cool into the upper 50s again before warming into the mid 80s tomorrow. Rain chances will finally decrease quite a bit for a few days beginning tomorrow.

