A Few More Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some early morning heavy downpours are possible on Wednesday. With the ground still very wet runoff will continue to be a problem. By mid to late morning showers will diminish, and hit and miss showers and a few storms will develop again later in the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will be near zero until late on Sunday. Highs will climb back closer to average, in the mid-80s into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.