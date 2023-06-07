Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo providing flooding aid, resources at multi-agency resource center

The city of Amarillo has several initiatives to help people affected by the recent deluge of...
The city of Amarillo has several initiatives to help people affected by the recent deluge of rain.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has several initiatives to help people affected by the recent deluge of rain.

A call center has been opened for finding aid resources at 806-378-6591.

There will also be a resource center with as many as 16 agencies from the Red Cross to faith groups at the Randall County Fire Station on South Loop 335.

The event will take place tomorrow, June 8, from noon until 7:00 p.m. and June 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The fair will be hosted by the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management, along with the Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster.

Future hours of operation will be determined based on community need, according to a news release.

You can get damage report forms there or online. The forms will help assess the monetary cost of damage to qualify for state and federal aid.

