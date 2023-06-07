Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo asks business owners to submit financial damage information

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has created an email address for business owners to contact in order to help address the financial impact of recent rain and flooding.

Business owners can submit information about financial damages related to flooding to damages@amarillo.gov, according to a COA press release.

“We have many businesses that have not sustained physical damages from recent flooding, but many are sustaining financial damages for other related reasons, such as not being able to open,” said Max Dunlap, COA director of emergency management. “We are asking business owners who have financial losses due to flooding to email their daily rate of financial loss as well as contact information.”

The information will be submitted to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for verification. Business owners who have financial losses due to flooding since June 1 are asked to participate.

