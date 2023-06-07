Who's Hiring?
Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

