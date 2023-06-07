Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball Blood Drive set for this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help save a life by donating at the Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball Blood Drive this Friday.

The blood drive is June 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fairly Group Club, located at 715 S. Buchanan St.

This is part of the Passion for Pints blood drive campaign, which lasts for the month of June. Dairy MAX has partnered with blood centers to host the campaign.

The blood drives are held in conjunction to celebrate National Dairy Month.

Donors will receive an All American t-shirt, a Wonderland WOW pass, a free ticket to a Sod Poodles game, and an Academy folding chair.

Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a Father’s Day basket worth $250.

To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777 or click here.

