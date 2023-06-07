Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street

Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on Western Street.
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on Western Street.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on Western Street.

On Tuesday about 10:41 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers were called about a domestic violence incident at a home in the area of Southwest 11th Avenue and South Western Street, the press release said.

The caller, identified as a 43-year-old woman, told police that 36-year-old Trey Allen Widner had assaulted her.

She told police that two children were still inside the house.

She said Widner had access to firearms and had also threatened to have a shootout with police, the press release said.

Police spoke to Widner, who refused to leave the house and would not let the children leave.

Because of the possible danger to the children, the APD Critical Incident Response Team were called to help.

About 3:13 a.m. this morning, APD SWAT officers took Widner into custody.

Widner was booked into the Potter County jail on charges of assault of a family member with a previous conviction, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

