Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran away from the scene.

Around 9:54 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman stating someone was trying to run her over on Almond Avenue. The caller hung up and could not be contacted on callback.

Officers responding to the area saw a white Ford F-150 with a woman in the passenger seat that appeared to be waving them down.

According to officers, when they turned around, the driver of the truck began driving erratically and running stop signs.

Officers drove toward the truck but lost sight of it.

As officers approached Northeast 15th Avenue and North Garfield Street, they saw the truck had crashed into a metal pole.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver ran away from the scene.

Police are investigating the crash scene and looking for the man.

