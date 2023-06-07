Amarillo Museum of Art to host Art After Dark Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will host an Art After Dark event Friday, June 9.

The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The after-hours celebratory event is designed to attract an audience interested in broadening their understanding and appreciation of art.

Art After Dark incorporates art, music, food and drinks in what the museum describes as “a fresh way to explore all facets of the exhibitions on view.”

For $30 a person for non-members and free for AMoA members, you can enjoy Reagan’s Brick Oven Pizza, a full bar with a signature cocktail and giveaways by Still Austin Whiskey Co, dessert by SheSheCakes and music by Charlie Shafter and Matt Martindale.

AMoA is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. Parking for the event is available in the #5 and $6 lots.

