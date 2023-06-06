Valle De Oro community shares property damage concerns amid flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Valle De Oro resident says recent flooding has covered four acres of his land, resulting in the loss of grazing property for his cattle.

Taran Metcalf, a Valle De Oro resident, says water was almost two feet high around his house, which forced him to relocate his cattle and evacuate his home for three days.

“As for the cattle, I probably won’t be able to get them back out here at least for another couple months. It’s going to take quite a few trailer loads to make up for what I lost out here,” said Metcalf.

Residents say they are working together to restore what was lost in the flood.

“I would say that we do need a little help out here. Especially with the roads being the way they are. We’ve actually had no maintenance on these county roads for a very long time and it’s gotten worse with this water,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf says his family is okay and have returned to their home again, but they have a keen eye on the sky with more rain.

Doppler Dave says the water level in the Canadian River has receded. Flood level measures at seven feet and the past few days, the Valle De Oro community has experienced a level over that.

“You know most people have gone across the river bridge up there close by Valle De Oro and you see a lot of sand trickling in there. That’s usually running about a foot or less. We have seen crests above 10 feet a couple of times this last week,” said Doppler Dave.

For now, Metcalf is tending to his home and cattle, bracing for another round of storms.

