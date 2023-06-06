Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Valle De Oro community shares property damage concerns amid flooding

A Valle De Oro resident says recent flooding has covered four acres of his land, resulting in the loss of grazing property for his cattle.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Valle De Oro resident says recent flooding has covered four acres of his land, resulting in the loss of grazing property for his cattle.

Taran Metcalf, a Valle De Oro resident, says water was almost two feet high around his house, which forced him to relocate his cattle and evacuate his home for three days.

“As for the cattle, I probably won’t be able to get them back out here at least for another couple months. It’s going to take quite a few trailer loads to make up for what I lost out here,” said Metcalf.

Residents say they are working together to restore what was lost in the flood.

“I would say that we do need a little help out here. Especially with the roads being the way they are. We’ve actually had no maintenance on these county roads for a very long time and it’s gotten worse with this water,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf says his family is okay and have returned to their home again, but they have a keen eye on the sky with more rain.

Doppler Dave says the water level in the Canadian River has receded. Flood level measures at seven feet and the past few days, the Valle De Oro community has experienced a level over that.

“You know most people have gone across the river bridge up there close by Valle De Oro and you see a lot of sand trickling in there. That’s usually running about a foot or less. We have seen crests above 10 feet a couple of times this last week,” said Doppler Dave.

For now, Metcalf is tending to his home and cattle, bracing for another round of storms.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Some businesses are staying busy with the persistent rain and several areas are seeing a major...
Amarillo businesses see increased need of services after heavy rainfall
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding
high noon on the square
High Noon on the Square canceled tomorrow due to flooding
Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.
Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County