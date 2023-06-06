TxDOT hosting public meetings on Farwell/Texico railroad route study

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is inviting the public to two public meetings in June about information on a route study to find mobility improvements at a railroad crossing.

Citizens are invited to attend virtually or in person at either of the open-house style meetings being held in Farwell, Texas or Texico, New Mexico.

The Farwell open house will take place Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. CST at the Farwell ISD Administration Building, 805 Avenue G.

The second meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. MST at the Texico ISD cafeteria, located at 520 N. Griffin St., Texico, New Mexico.

The route study will examine which of two locations of the existing BNSF railroad crossing at the Texas and New Mexico state line could be improved by building a bridge structure spanning the crossing, according to a news release.

Information presented at the open houses will include alternatives for improving mobility and access to U.S. 60/70/84 and Farm-to-Market 292 at the railroad crossings located between the cities of Farwell and Texico.

Both meetings will present the same information and will give citizens the opportunity to ask TxDOT and New Mexico DOT staff questions. Spanish speaking staff will be present.

A virtual meeting will include a pre-recorded video presentation, in both English and Spanish, and will be posted online by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

To log onto the virtual public meeting, visit TxDOT’s website and keyword search “Farwell Railroad Crossing.”

Citizens without internet access or those who cannot attend in-person can call Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning and Development, at 806-748-4490.

