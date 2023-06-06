SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Marques Loftis, James Shelnutt and KJ Doyle

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Marques Loftis, James Shelnutt and KJ Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Basketball Head Coach:

Palo Duro’s newly announced boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis talks to us about taking on a new role, going back to his alma mater and more!

James Shelnutt, PFC fight promoter:

James Shelnutt, Ash Mallory and Nadia Moreno talk to us about the upcoming Peak Fighting Championship prelims this Saturday, what to see in local talent and more!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 sports:

We chat with our very own KJ Doyle as he heads to Austin for the UIL state baseball tournament!

