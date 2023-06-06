Sparse Chances?

Tuesday is off to a quiet start with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds. Light winds will continue through the day, but cloud cover will break, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs in the 70°-80°s. This evening going into the overnight period, some showers and storms could clip our westernmost counties, perhaps pushing more into the Texas panhandle early Wednesday morning. Then after an early afternoon break from moisture, thunderstorm chances return late Wednesday afternoon as an organized wave could push through. As it sits right now, Wednesday may be our last day of robust thunderstorm activity for the rest of the week.

