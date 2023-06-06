Some Late Night Rain Possible

Today has offered some quiet weather overall with just a few isolated and weak thundershowers in the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s have prevailed. Rain chances continue, however, generally late tonight as a disturbance arrives from the Rockies bringing some rain and thunder to the area. That activity will move out early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks similar with highs near 80 and a chance for some evening storms. By Thursday, storm activity will decrease for most of our area and we may actually experience a few days in a row without stormy weather, including the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s by the weekend.

