Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Some Late Night Rain Possible

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today has offered some quiet weather overall with just a few isolated and weak thundershowers in the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s have prevailed. Rain chances continue, however, generally late tonight as a disturbance arrives from the Rockies bringing some rain and thunder to the area. That activity will move out early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks similar with highs near 80 and a chance for some evening storms. By Thursday, storm activity will decrease for most of our area and we may actually experience a few days in a row without stormy weather, including the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Scattered Storms Continue
Shelden Web Graphic
Sparse Chances?
Shelden's Tuesday Morning Forecast 6/6