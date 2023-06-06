Scattered Storms Continue

We will be seeing less intense weather activity for a few days, but rain chances still continue for the next couple of evenings. Partly cloudy skies can be expected thuis afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated storm or two is possible late today, but better rain chances will arrive from the mountains late tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but some heavy rains may aggravate runoff and flooding issues. Tomorrow will be a similar day with highs in the 70s and a chance for rain at night. By Thursday, rain chances will diminish and high will warm into the 80s late this week.

