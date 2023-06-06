Who's Hiring?
Ryan Bliss wins Texas League player of the month for second straight month

VIDEO: Ryan Bliss wins Texas League player of the month for second straight month
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles second basemen Ryan Bliss has been awarded Texas League player of the month for May.

This is second straight month Bliss has taken home the award after winning it in April as well.

This month, bliss posted a .361 batting average (third best among Double-A players) at the plate with five home runs and 13 runs batted in. He also had the second most hits in Double-A (35).

Bliss is currently ranked as the 29th prospect in the Diamondbacks system.

