Olsen Blvd closed due to flooding

Olsen Blvd flooding
Olsen Blvd flooding(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia and Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flooding in the Amarillo area has caused roads and businesses to close shop.

For at least three days, Olsen Boulevard has not been accessible. Lawrence Lake, which is behind some Olsen businesses, is over 100 percent full.

Amarillo Police Department is placing barricades in streets covered by water.

APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld said there can be hazards you can’t see that can get you stuck, damage your car, and possibly endanger your safety.

“Barricades are there for a reason there’s not enough barricades to identify every hazard so if there’s a barricade in front of a street that means the street is likely under water, there can be pot holes, fences, any number of hazards there if you drive your vehicle there you can get stuck, damage your vehicle and possibly endanger your safety.”

Several businesses have experienced closures due to flooding, including Malcoms Ice Cream and Food Temptations, Calico County Restaurant, Habitat for Humanity Restore, and Broome Optical.

We will update you with the businesses in the area to see how they are responding to closed roads.

