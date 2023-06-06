Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation ceremony. (Source: KVVU)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A military father was able to surprise his daughter during her college graduation ceremony last month.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez traveled more than 30 hours from Dubai to see his daughter, Pamela Hernandez, graduate from UNLV.

“I had no idea what was going on. I thought he would be on a virtual screen. I did not know he would be in person,” she said.

KVVU shared a video of the special moment from that day. The father and daughter can be seen sharing a hug on stage to the cheers of the crowd.

“It was amazing,” Pamela Hernandez said.

UNLV officials said no one in the Hernandez family knew about the surprise visit besides Douglas Hernandez himself.

According to the school staff, the military father had missed his daughter’s previous graduation ceremonies and didn’t want to miss this one.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Police: Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds