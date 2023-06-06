High Noon on the Square canceled tomorrow due to flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Noon on the Square event held in downtown Amarillo was canceled for Wednesday due to flooding.

This would have kicked off the High Noon on the Square season, but standing water at the Potter County Courthouse forced the cancellation, officials said.

The summer event, hosted by Center City of Amarillo, is held at noon on Wednesdays during June and July.

We will give you more details when information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.