Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected by the severe weather and flooding events.(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected by the severe weather and flooding events.

The counties listed in the declaration include Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Deaf Smith, Garza, Hale, Lamb, Lynn, Parmer, Potter, Randall and Roberts counties.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management, is providing an online portal for the public to submit damage assessment surveys from recent rain and flooding, according to a City of Amarillo press release.

The Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) is an online resource for reporting personal and commercial property damage. Damage assessments are voluntary and are not a substitute for reporting damages to an insurance agency.

The objective of the survey is to help state and local emergency management officials across the state to identify and gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.

There is no guarantee of disaster relief assistance by reporting a damage assessment survey, according to the release.

The city’s update comes after Gov. Abbott signed a declaration of disaster earlier today.

According to the declaration, the severe storms and flooding event that began on May 27, which included heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hazardous wind gusts, are causing widespread and severe property damage, injury or loss of life.

In accordance with section 418 of the Texas Government Code, the governor has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster, according to the document.

