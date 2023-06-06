Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.
A press release said some of the county roads are damaged and hazardous due to all of the rain received withing the last few days.
Here are the following road closures:
- CR3 between CRD to CRF
- CRL between CR17 and CR20
- CRN between CR14 and CR16
- CR19 between CRD and CRH
- CR22 between CRF and CRG
- CR23 between CRH and CRI
- CR17 between NM108 and CRC
The Curry County Road Department is asking drivers to pay attention to road conditions and to use extreme caution while traveling on county roads.
