Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.

A press release said some of the county roads are damaged and hazardous due to all of the rain received withing the last few days.

Here are the following road closures:

CR3 between CRD to CRF

CRL between CR17 and CR20

CRN between CR14 and CR16

CR19 between CRD and CRH

CR22 between CRF and CRG

CR23 between CRH and CRI

CR17 between NM108 and CRC

The Curry County Road Department is asking drivers to pay attention to road conditions and to use extreme caution while traveling on county roads.

