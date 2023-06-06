Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County

Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.
Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.

A press release said some of the county roads are damaged and hazardous due to all of the rain received withing the last few days.

Here are the following road closures:

  • CR3 between CRD to CRF
  • CRL between CR17 and CR20
  • CRN between CR14 and CR16
  • CR19 between CRD and CRH
  • CR22 between CRF and CRG
  • CR23 between CRH and CRI
  • CR17 between NM108 and CRC

The Curry County Road Department is asking drivers to pay attention to road conditions and to use extreme caution while traveling on county roads.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates
Power outage generic
Power within City of Borger restored, city officials say

Latest News

Sandbag location in Amarillo
City of Amarillo expecting to receive more sandbags this morning
high noon on the square
High Noon on the Square canceled tomorrow due to flooding
Olsen Blvd flooding
Olsen Blvd closed due to flooding
Olsen Blvd flooding
Flooding on Olsen Boulevard