Fewer Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers, and a few brief thundershowers, will be possible on Tuesday. Rain chances are only about 20% and some heavy downpours are possible. Rain chance climb to at least 40% on Wednesday with a slightly higher chance of some stronger and severe storms. By Thursday through the weekend the rain chances drops to 10-20% and highs climb back closer to average for this time of year, in the mid-80s. The weather pattern will quiet a good bit next week.

