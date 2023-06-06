City of Amarillo expecting to receive more sandbags this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo ran out of sandbags, but is expecting to receive more this morning.

Officials said the city is expecting more sandbags around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday for sandbag distribution.

The city had started to give sandbags to the public at 7:00 a.m. in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center, but no more sandbags are available until the extra supplies come in.

The sandbags are free and residents are allowed 25 sandbags per vehicle.

