Amarillo businesses see increased need of services after heavy rainfall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some businesses are staying busy with the persistent rain, and several areas are seeing a major increase in the need for their services.

The past several weeks there has been an increase in drivers in distress and in need of assistance during flooding, and because of this T Miller Wrecker Services has seen an uptick in calls.

“It makes us busy in the initial flood part of it, when the rain’s still coming down with cars driving and you know people coming home from work or being out to eat and getting caught in the rain and we do the best we can you know and work real close with APD and AFD and just take care of business,” said T Miller Wrecking Services Safety Manager, David Ferril.

Ferril says their busiest time is when initial flooding happens and drivers are stuck on roadways.

“The Amarillo Police Department calls us so we’ve been getting a lot of those cars and now we’re taking cars to body shops and repair facilities and things like that, so it’s been pretty steady,” said Ferril.

Carpet Tech is another business seeing a spike in customers, and as homes continue to flood in our area, Carpet Tech says it has been busier than ever before.

“Really wherever there’s rain, there’s floods. We went from probably a handful of floods a week to a handful a day, anywhere from five to 15 a day,” said Crew Chief for Carpet Tech, Cameron Bonds.

Both businesses say they will continue to work with residents and help out their customers the best they can.

