Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo businesses see increased need of services after heavy rainfall

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some businesses are staying busy with the persistent rain, and several areas are seeing a major increase in the need for their services.

The past several weeks there has been an increase in drivers in distress and in need of assistance during flooding, and because of this T Miller Wrecker Services has seen an uptick in calls.

“It makes us busy in the initial flood part of it, when the rain’s still coming down with cars driving and you know people coming home from work or being out to eat and getting caught in the rain and we do the best we can you know and work real close with APD and AFD and just take care of business,” said T Miller Wrecking Services Safety Manager, David Ferril.

Ferril says their busiest time is when initial flooding happens and drivers are stuck on roadways.

“The Amarillo Police Department calls us so we’ve been getting a lot of those cars and now we’re taking cars to body shops and repair facilities and things like that, so it’s been pretty steady,” said Ferril.

Carpet Tech is another business seeing a spike in customers, and as homes continue to flood in our area, Carpet Tech says it has been busier than ever before.

“Really wherever there’s rain, there’s floods. We went from probably a handful of floods a week to a handful a day, anywhere from five to 15 a day,” said Crew Chief for Carpet Tech, Cameron Bonds.

Both businesses say they will continue to work with residents and help out their customers the best they can.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

A Valle De Oro resident says recent flooding has covered four acres of his land, resulting in...
Valle De Oro community shares property damage concerns amid flooding
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding
high noon on the square
High Noon on the Square canceled tomorrow due to flooding
Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.
Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County