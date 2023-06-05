Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ziggy Hood to be inducted as 200th member of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame

Ziggy Hood to be inducted as 200th member of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
Ziggy Hood to be inducted as 200th member of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame(Source: KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony is now just under a week away.

There are five phenomenal former athletes and coaches that are being inducted this year. One of those inductees being former Palo Duro Don and NFL defensive tackle, Ziggy Hood, and he is now on his third year as an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Palo Duro.

Hood played Division I college football at the University of Missouri. In 2009, was drafted No. 32 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 10 years in the league, he played with four other NFL squads- Washington, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Miami.

Hood is humbled to be part of this prestigious group of inductees.

“I’m just glad to be able to be part of a great group of people like that and just share the stage and share my name with them as well, it’s a great honor,” Ziggy Hood said.

“I definitely appreciate them for giving me this platform, a new look if you want to say, and having that opportunity of not just going in, but going in as 200 on the list is very awesome.”

Hood will be inducted along with Fred Cooper, Rick Cooper, Kori Cooper, and Chris Koetting.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be on Sunday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Plaza in the Amarillo Civic Center.

NewsChannel 10 will have coverage of the event.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday
The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems

Latest News

TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the Randall Raiders' State Semifinal game
Listen Live to the Randall Raiders’ State Semifinal Game
If you missed today’s episode of Overtime or today’s interviews with Todd Espe, Ziggy Hood and...
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Todd Espe, Ziggy Hood and Mike Roden
Overtime with the State Bound Swifts
Overtime with the State Bound Nazareth Swifts Baseball Team
The Amarillo Sod Poodles continue their series against the Springfield Cardinals.
Amarillo Sod Poodles vs Springfield Cardinals highlights