Ziggy Hood to be inducted as 200th member of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony is now just under a week away.

There are five phenomenal former athletes and coaches that are being inducted this year. One of those inductees being former Palo Duro Don and NFL defensive tackle, Ziggy Hood, and he is now on his third year as an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Palo Duro.

Hood played Division I college football at the University of Missouri. In 2009, was drafted No. 32 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 10 years in the league, he played with four other NFL squads- Washington, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Miami.

Hood is humbled to be part of this prestigious group of inductees.

“I’m just glad to be able to be part of a great group of people like that and just share the stage and share my name with them as well, it’s a great honor,” Ziggy Hood said.

“I definitely appreciate them for giving me this platform, a new look if you want to say, and having that opportunity of not just going in, but going in as 200 on the list is very awesome.”

Hood will be inducted along with Fred Cooper, Rick Cooper, Kori Cooper, and Chris Koetting.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be on Sunday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Plaza in the Amarillo Civic Center.

NewsChannel 10 will have coverage of the event.

