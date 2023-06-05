WT Enterprise Center, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting final entrepreneurship workshop Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a final workshop for experienced entrepreneurs and start-up business owners on Tuesday.

The last workshop of the “Start a New Business” series will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St.

The workshop will conclude with “Financing Your Business,” which will feature a panel of specialists who can provide financing options for entrepreneurs.

Panelists will include: Aida Adams, vice president of Interstate Bank; Andy Aria, loan officer of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corp.; Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center; Quintin Marquez, community development manager of City Federal Credit Union; Jennifer Oldham, lender relations specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration; Katy Parrish, business management consultant of Communities Unlimited; and Brittany Rivera, senior loan officer of PeopleFund.

The experts will present suggestions on how to find and apply for capital funding as an entrepreneur and offer advice to aid other business owners, both in the discussion and Q&A.

“We hope to provide entrepreneurs with some practical steps they can take to seek financing for their company,” Enevoldsen said. “While there will be information on a wide range of funding options available, this will also be a time for business owners to hear what they need to have ready before beginning their loan application.”

Dinner for attendees will be provided by J&L Good Grubs, and participants can sign up to win door prizes totaling $450 at the end of each meeting. Along with the door prizes, five free Dell laptops will be distributed to Barrio families who have children in K-12 school and don’t have a computer at home.

The “Start a New Business” event series is presented by the BNPC, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, and the WT Enterprise Center. The latter two each are units of West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The partnership gathers a mixture of business knowledge, experience and voices from various professionals in the area. Notaries will be on-site for those attendees who wish to fill out a Doing Business As form, and the filing fee will be paid by the BNPC for those wishing to build their business in the El Barrio area.

