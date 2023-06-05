Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT Enterprise Center, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting final entrepreneurship workshop Tuesday

The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a final...
The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a final workshop for experienced entrepreneurs and start-up business owners on Tuesday.(Source: WT Enterprise Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a final workshop for experienced entrepreneurs and start-up business owners on Tuesday.

The last workshop of the “Start a New Business” series will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St.

The workshop will conclude with “Financing Your Business,” which will feature a panel of specialists who can provide financing options for entrepreneurs.

Panelists will include: Aida Adams, vice president of Interstate Bank; Andy Aria, loan officer of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corp.; Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center; Quintin Marquez, community development manager of City Federal Credit Union; Jennifer Oldham, lender relations specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration; Katy Parrish, business management consultant of Communities Unlimited; and Brittany Rivera, senior loan officer of PeopleFund.

The experts will present suggestions on how to find and apply for capital funding as an entrepreneur and offer advice to aid other business owners, both in the discussion and Q&A.

“We hope to provide entrepreneurs with some practical steps they can take to seek financing for their company,” Enevoldsen said. “While there will be information on a wide range of funding options available, this will also be a time for business owners to hear what they need to have ready before beginning their loan application.”

Dinner for attendees will be provided by J&L Good Grubs, and participants can sign up to win door prizes totaling $450 at the end of each meeting. Along with the door prizes, five free Dell laptops will be distributed to Barrio families who have children in K-12 school and don’t have a computer at home.

The “Start a New Business” event series is presented by the BNPC, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, and the WT Enterprise Center. The latter two each are units of West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The partnership gathers a mixture of business knowledge, experience and voices from various professionals in the area. Notaries will be on-site for those attendees who wish to fill out a Doing Business As form, and the filing fee will be paid by the BNPC for those wishing to build their business in the El Barrio area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday
The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

Latest News

The Kairos Prison Ministry is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser starting today.
Kairos Prison Ministry hosting shoe drive fundraiser this summer
Center City of Amarillo will host the 2023 High Noon on the Square starting this Wednesday...
High Noon on the Square kicks off this Wednesday in Downtown Amarillo
The Amarillo Public Library is hosting summer reading programs for adults and children.
Amarillo Public Library hosting summer programs for adults, children
Amarillo College is getting ready to kick off the 27th year of Jim Laughlin June Jazz, its...
June Jazz returns to Amarillo College for month of June