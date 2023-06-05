Animal rescues increasing due to recent flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says it’s in the middle of baby season rescuing over 40 baby animals a day, but the recent weather is making those rescue numbers go up.

This past Friday, the center rescued nine animals in the Lawrence Lake area. The center saved one cat, two kittens, four opossums and two skunks. All animals are under medical care and are getting the treatment they need.

They say the lake was filled with trash as the animals endured it’s terrible condition.

“Nothing should suffer. Nothing. And to see that, was heart wrenching. We walked by several animals that did not make it, that was hard to see. What turned in to go there for two skunks, we ended up saving nine animals,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Several ground welling animals are at risk as well, such as ground squirrels, skunks, turtles and pocket gophers. The nonprofit says it’s seen tons of turtles.

“We’ve seen a lot more turtle rescues. Turtles going into streets because the water in the playa they were in is now overflowing in streets. They are getting hit. So we are seeing a lot of fatalities, cracked shells and displacement,” said Brady.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wants the public to be aware of their surroundings and if any animal is struggling or needing help, to reach out to the team.

“Wildlife is not pets, but if you see one that needs help, we can walk you through what needs to be done and if there needs to be an intervention. Sometimes we don’t need to intervene,” said Brady.

To report an injured animal, click here for contact information.

