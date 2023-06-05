Wild, Wacky Weather

Bizarre weather could very well return again for your Monday. This morning, some patchy fog will be possible, as damp conditions and calm winds are present across the area. This afternoon, cloudier skies will leave us with highs in the low 70°s. Early this afternoon, mild disturbances in the atmosphere could pop up scattered small thunderstorms. Flash flooding will be the main threat with anything that pops up, but little spin ups and landspouts like what we saw Saturday and Sunday can’t be counted out. So stay tuned for any updates, because, as we have seen, these can pop up with little to no warning.

