Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday
The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

Latest News

Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo
The Kairos Prison Ministry is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser starting today.
Kairos Prison Ministry hosting shoe drive fundraiser this summer
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands...
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead