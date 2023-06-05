Texas Panhandle VOAD to host multi-agency resource center for San Jose community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organizations Active in Disaster is set to hold a multi-agency resource center for residents in the San Jose community to aid them as they recover from recent flooding.

The resource center will be open on June 6 and 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church gym in Hereford.

The organization says they want to provide residents with an easy one-stop access to various resources to help in their recovery efforts.

The High Plains Food Bank, Panhandle Red Cross and the Office of Emergency Management, among other agencies, are also assisting those who were affected by the flooding.

“We’ll have food boxes to hand out, water to hand out, things like that. Anything we can do to help the people that are affected in the San Jose Community,” said Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator for Deaf Smith County, Dean Turney.

Texas Panhandle VOAD says local, state, and nonprofit partners coming together will help to support short-term and long-term needs and offers the community an opportunity to recover and rebuild.

Resources that will be available include financial and housing assistance as well as documentation replacement.

“A lot of other agencies will be there and they’re involved in helping the people in the San Jose community any way they can. We want to get the help where it needs to be,” said Turney.

Panhandle Community Services will also be transporting residents from the San Jose community to First Baptist Church to ensure everyone has access to services they are in need of.

A full list of participating organizations include:

Office of Emergency Management, Panhandle Community Services, American Red Cross, 211 United Way Help Line, High Plains Food Bank, Catholic Charities Joseph’s Project, The Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men, Health & Human Services, Social Services; Social Work, HCSA Thrift Store and the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Available Resources Include:

Clean Up kits

Home Clean out

Food Boxes

Utility Assistance

Hygiene kits

Hot Meals

Emergency Financial Assistance

Emergency Housing Assistance

Request Debris Removal

Documentation Replacement

Recovery Guidance

Emotional/Spiritual Care

Household Goods and Clothing

Texas Panhandle VOAD is also gathering monetary donations that can be dropped off at the Hereford Federal Credit Union. To donate any other items you can email Janell Menahem at janell@unitedwayama.org or call, 806-316-6204.

