Swifts head to Round Rock for third consecutive year

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts are headed down to Round Rock for the UIL state baseball tournament for the third consecutive year. They are no strangers to Dell Diamond Stadium, but this time, they are shooting for a different outcome.

“Those other three teams that are going to be down there are obviously going to be phenomenal baseball teams,” Nazareth head coach Tyler Goodwin said. “They do things right, they don’t make silly errors, and they play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and if you don’t go down there and do that to the best of your ability, you’re going to come home second or third place.”

Coach Goodwin goes onto say that the veteran leadership his team possess will also play a huge role in this tournament run.

“We have been down there that last two years, and I think that is going to help us. Obviously, the leadership that we have, starting seven seniors that have been down there and played for two years. That is going to be a big factor into our advantage, but you still have to go play,” Coach Goodwin said.

A big key takeaway from those veterans is simple- to have fun.

“Just staying loose and having with it. I mean that’s what this is about and if you’re too worried about certain things, then you’re just going to freak out when you get there. I think that if we have learned anything in the past two years, it is that you just have to stay relaxed and you got to have fun with it,” Senior Luke Schulte said.

Nazareth has swept every round thus far in the playoffs, but they know that the competition will only continue to get more challenging.

Their state title run begins Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m. at Dell Diamond Stadium against Fayetteville in the 1A semifinal round.

“We are blessed to be going, but we do have a job on mind and that’s to go win it,” Coach Goodwin said.

