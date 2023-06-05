Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Todd Espe, Ziggy Hood and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s episode of Overtime or today’s interviews with Todd Espe, Ziggy Hood and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s episode of Overtime or today’s interviews with Todd Espe, Ziggy Hood and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Todd Espe, Bushland Baseball Head Coach:

Newly announced Bushland Baseball Head Coach Todd Espe talks to us about being promoted, this past dominant season from the Falcons, and what he looks forward to!

Ziggy Hood, Palo Duro Football Assistant Coach:

Former NFL Defensive Lineman and Palo Duro Football Assistant Coach Ziggy Hood talks to us about being inducted into the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame this Sunday, who influenced him in high school and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks with us about broadcasting the 2007 state run from the Raiders and how 16 years later, the Raiders are finally back at the state tournament!

Overtime with Rylee and the Nazareth Swifts Baseball Team:

On today’s episode of Overtime, Rylee talks with the Nazareth Swifts Baseball Team about their upcoming 1A UIL state baseball tournament!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

