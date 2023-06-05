Who's Hiring?
Showers and Storms Return to Begin the Week

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll remain mostly dry for the rest of our Sunday night before we see the chance for storms return to the region for Monday. Severity looks to remain low, but there still exists a possibility of a few severe warnings being issued, as proven throughout this past weekend. Tomorrow also looks to remain mostly overcast with highs building into the low to mid 70′s. We’ll keep the chance for showers and storms through Wednesday, before a possible dry spell looks to (finally) return to the area to close out the work week.

