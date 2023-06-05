Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person walking in the road dead.

Around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 was driving west on the south service road of I-40.

According to officials, 51-year-old Randy Elmore of Fargo, North Dakota, was wearing dark clothing and walking west in the roadway.

Officials say it appeared that Elmore had experienced car trouble and was walking toward Vega on the service road.

The driver of the truck swerved to avoid striking Elmore but could not prevent the collision.

Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.