Overtime with the State Bound Nazareth Swifts Baseball Team

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts are headed down to Round Rock for the 1A UIL state baseball tournament for the third consecutive season.

The Swifts are having a dominant season thus far. They won district champs, have comprised an 18-4 record, and have swept every round of the playoffs leading up to the state tournament.

Nazareth’s state run begins on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m. against the Fayetteville Lions at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, Texas.

