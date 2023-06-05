Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo

Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday...
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Amarillo.(Source: MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed and another person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Amarillo.

On Sunday about 2:55 a.m., a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 22-year-old Noah Leyman, of Newton, New Jersey, was traveling northwest on U.S. 287, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, a 2018 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southeast in the northbound lane.

The truck struck the Sonata, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Leyman was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, officials said. The passenger of the Sonata was taken to an Amarillo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday
The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

Latest News

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash near Vega that left a person...
Person hit by car, killed while walking on I-40 service road near Vega
Amarillo authorities recovered a body from Lawrence Lake Monday morning.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Amarillo College is getting ready to kick off the 27th year of Jim Laughlin June Jazz, its...
June Jazz returns to Amarillo College for month of June
New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers
New in Amarillo: Simulated golf opens, grocery store relocates