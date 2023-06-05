Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Amarillo

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed and another person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Amarillo.

On Sunday about 2:55 a.m., a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 22-year-old Noah Leyman, of Newton, New Jersey, was traveling northwest on U.S. 287, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, a 2018 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southeast in the northbound lane.

The truck struck the Sonata, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Leyman was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, officials said. The passenger of the Sonata was taken to an Amarillo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

