New in Amarillo: West Texas Golf Lounge and Natural Grocers(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s New in Amarillo, an inside golf lounge and a grand re-opening for a grocery store.

West Texas Golf Lounge

Many sports are played outside and with the recent rain, you may be looking for a place indoors to move to.

The West Texas Golf Lounge and sports bar is now open in Town Square. Using the technology of the Trackman, it can simulate a game of golf indoors.

“The Trackman, it’s got two radars in it. One radar captures the ball. All the ball data and other radar capture all the club data, and then it also has a camera that helps with the club data and it tracks the ball to the screen and then it simulates exactly what it would have done,” said Dillon Pool, owner of West Texas Golf Lounge.

Inside, there are three bays and one private bay that can be used as a party room. The owner says there isn’t another one like it in Amarillo.

“When the weather’s really bad, you can still play golf and so that would be the main benefit is you get to play golf you’re around, no matter the weather,” said Pool.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers is hosting a grand re-opening Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m.

There will be giveaways, sweepstakes, samples, discounts, and more. You could receive a mystery gift card given to the first 150 people in line.

