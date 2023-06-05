Who's Hiring?
Listen Live to the Randall Raiders’ State Semifinal Game

TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the Randall Raiders' State Semifinal game
TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the Randall Raiders' State Semifinal game
By Mike Roden
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the Randall Raiders baseball state semifinal game this week. Former Raiders head baseball coach Steve Ribera will call the action from UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin at the TPSN website, www.tpsnsports.com.

To listen live to the Randall vs Liberty Eylau semifinal game, click here.

