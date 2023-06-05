Listen Live to the Randall Raiders’ State Semifinal Game
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the Randall Raiders baseball state semifinal game this week. Former Raiders head baseball coach Steve Ribera will call the action from UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin at the TPSN website, www.tpsnsports.com.
To listen live to the Randall vs Liberty Eylau semifinal game, click here.
