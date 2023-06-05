Who's Hiring?
Kairos Prison Ministry hosting shoe drive fundraiser this summer

The Kairos Prison Ministry is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser starting today.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Kairos Prison Ministry is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser starting today.

The ministry said the fundraiser runs from June 5 to July 31, and the money is for their semi-annual Kairos walk.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” says Edna Zack, from the Fundraising Team. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our next walk, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities.”

Kairos Inside will earn funds based on the total weight of donated shoes, and Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“This also helps to keep shoes out of landfills. An estimated 300 million shoes are thrown away each year. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Zack said.

Anyone who would like to donate used and new shoes can call (806) 231-3237.

