June Jazz returns to Amarillo College for month of June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is getting ready to kick off the 27th year of Jim Laughlin June Jazz, its outdoor concert series, starting Tuesday.

The free concerts will take place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each Tuesday throughout June at the Oeschger Family Mall located in the center of the Washington Street Campus. The program will be moved inside to the nearby Concert Hall Theater in the event of rain.

June Jazz draws an audience of hundreds to the college and is named in honor of its founder and continuous organizer, Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music.

“June Jazz is one of Amarillo’s favorite community gatherings featuring some of our amazing local artists,” Dr. Laughlin said, “and it just never gets old.”

This year’s concert lineup features:

June 6: The Martinis, celebrating Route 66

June 13: The June Jazz Big Band, featuring Sandy Storey

June 20: Esquire Jazz Band with Patrick Swindel

June 27: Austin Brazille and Sean Vokes, featuring original works

“Our concerts are so fun because everyone makes themselves comfortable by bringing blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and pets,” said Dr. Laughlin. “It’s totally family friendly, and kids are always playing and dancing; everyone is welcome.”

For those who cannot make it to June Jazz in person, the concerts are aired beginning at 7:30 p.m. on 89.9 FM or online.

