Historic U-Drop Inn Cafe in Shamrock awarded $40,000

u-drop cafe
u-drop cafe(telemundo amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The historic U-Drop Inn Cafe in Shamrock was awarded a $40,000 grant.

The grant is part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program from the American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, according to a press release.

A total of 25 historic small restaurants across the country were each awarded $40,000.

The U-Drop Inn, built in 1936, is a distinctive Art Deco-style gas station. U-Drop had famous visitors, such as Elvis Presley, but the restaurant fell into disrepair over the years.

The money was given to the restaurant to support the growth of the business.

