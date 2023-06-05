Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

High Noon on the Square kicks off this Wednesday in Downtown Amarillo

Center City of Amarillo will host the 2023 High Noon on the Square starting this Wednesday...
Center City of Amarillo will host the 2023 High Noon on the Square starting this Wednesday through June and July.(high noon on the square)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo will host the 2023 High Noon on the Square starting this Wednesday through June and July.

The events will take place on Wednesdays from noon until 1:00 p.m. on the Potter County Courthouse Lawn at S.E. 5th Avenue and S. Taylor Street.

This Wednesday, June 7, Ed Montana will perform and hamburgers will be served by the Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team, according to organizers.

Lunch will be available for $10.

A full list of performers and food vendors can be found on Center City of Amarillo’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday
The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

Latest News

The Kairos Prison Ministry is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser starting today.
Kairos Prison Ministry hosting shoe drive fundraiser this summer
The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a final...
WT Enterprise Center, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting final entrepreneurship workshop Tuesday
The Amarillo Public Library is hosting summer reading programs for adults and children.
Amarillo Public Library hosting summer programs for adults, children
Amarillo College is getting ready to kick off the 27th year of Jim Laughlin June Jazz, its...
June Jazz returns to Amarillo College for month of June