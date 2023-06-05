High Noon on the Square kicks off this Wednesday in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo will host the 2023 High Noon on the Square starting this Wednesday through June and July.

The events will take place on Wednesdays from noon until 1:00 p.m. on the Potter County Courthouse Lawn at S.E. 5th Avenue and S. Taylor Street.

This Wednesday, June 7, Ed Montana will perform and hamburgers will be served by the Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team, according to organizers.

Lunch will be available for $10.

A full list of performers and food vendors can be found on Center City of Amarillo’s website.

