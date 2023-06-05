DOT announces $8.4 million grant for N.E. 24th Avenue railroad bridge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a grant around $8.4 million for a N.E. 24th Avenue railroad bridge in Amarillo.

The proposed project will fund final design and construction to eliminate an existing grade crossing by building an overpass for an existing five-lane arterial road over rail line, according to DOT documents.

The project proposes to build a modern, multi-modal bridge in the Eastridge Neighborhood in East Amarillo. The project would remove the grade crossing for the BNSF rail line at this location.

This grade separation will provide a safe connection for all modes of transportation for residents of Eastridge and surrounding neighborhoods to the rest of Amarillo.

It will also add capacity to N.E. 24th Avenue, which serves as an expanding economic anchor in the area.

The City of Amarillo will contribute a 26% non-Federal match.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program provides funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects that focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods, according to the DOT website.

