City of Borger without power, officials say

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said parts of the city of Borger has lot power.

The city of Borger said the town is without power, which has affected stop lights.

The Xcel Energy map shows that about 2,842 customers are impacted.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution while going through intersections.

