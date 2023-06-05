Who's Hiring?
City of Borger without power, officials say

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said parts of the city of Borger has lot power.

The city of Borger said the town is without power, which has affected stop lights.

The Xcel Energy map shows that about 2,842 customers are impacted.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution while going through intersections.

We will update you when information is made available.

