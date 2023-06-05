City of Amarillo gives update on Hollywood Road facility wastewater spill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has given an update on a recent wastewater spill that happened at the Hollywood Road treatment facility on Friday.

About 900,000 gallons of untreated wastewater and an additional 3,000,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into a playa lake at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility, according to a press release.

The spill happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 2 and was contained around 8:00 a.m. on June 3.

The wastewater treatment facility remains over capacity due to citywide flooding, causing an additional spill into the local playa on the wastewater treatment plant grounds.

According to officials, facility personnel are working continuously to reduce volumes and maintain plant operations as rainfall continues. Materials to clean the spill have been added to strategic locations within the facility to reduce potential environmental impacts.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.