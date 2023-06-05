Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo gives update on Hollywood Road facility wastewater spill

The City of Amarillo has given an update on a recent wastewater spill that happened at the...
The City of Amarillo has given an update on a recent wastewater spill that happened at the Hollywood Road treatment facility on Friday.(PRNewswire)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has given an update on a recent wastewater spill that happened at the Hollywood Road treatment facility on Friday.

About 900,000 gallons of untreated wastewater and an additional 3,000,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into a playa lake at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility, according to a press release.

The spill happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 2 and was contained around 8:00 a.m. on June 3.

The wastewater treatment facility remains over capacity due to citywide flooding, causing an additional spill into the local playa on the wastewater treatment plant grounds.

According to officials, facility personnel are working continuously to reduce volumes and maintain plant operations as rainfall continues. Materials to clean the spill have been added to strategic locations within the facility to reduce potential environmental impacts.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Amarillo Police Department has released a list of road closures due to flooding and unsafe...
Amarillo Police Department releases list of road closures
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
The excess water from storms will pump into McDonald lake that will be monitored.
City of Amarillo to run temporary pump at Greenways Lake as much as possible
First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Severe weather returns today

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912
More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.
More road closures due to flooding Sunday