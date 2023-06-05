Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Library hosting summer programs for adults, children

The Amarillo Public Library is hosting summer reading programs for adults and children.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is hosting summer reading programs for adults and children.

The summer reading club, AMARILLO READS in the Summer, is open to everyone.

Participants will be given a complete calendar of events and a reading log.

If you read at least 15 minutes a day for 30 days, you will receive a prize. Readers have June and July to read for 30 days.

Children can choose their prize from a wide variety of titles selected by library youth staff.

Adults will receive a voucher for a free bag of books from the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library Book Sale, and teenagers can choose between the voucher and a new book.

Children three years and younger are invited to sign up for the Rubber Ducky Club.

They will receive a rubber ducky of their choice and an early literacy log of activities for children and caregivers to do together each week of the program.

To sign up for the program, go to any Amarillo library.

