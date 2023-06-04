Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Staying Active to Close Out the Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today with highs building into the low to mid 70′s. We’ll continue to see the chance for scattered storms and showers throughout the night tonight and into the beginning of the work week as well. Severity over the next few days should remain fairly low, but a severe-warned storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
The Amarillo Police Department has released a list of road closures due to flooding and unsafe...
Amarillo Police Department releases list of road closures
The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the...
City of Amarillo installs temporary pump at Greenways Lake playa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details of a Thursday morning crash near...
3 dead, 1 injured in multiple car crash near Childress Thursday morning
The excess water from storms will pump into McDonald lake that will be monitored.
City of Amarillo to run temporary pump at Greenways Lake as much as possible

Latest News

The recent rainfall that has came into Amarillo and the Panhandle is causing widespread...
City of Amarillo addresses safety with playa lakes, septic systems
First Alert 6/1
Very Active Weather Pattern
KFDA 4:00 P.M. WEATHER
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Severe Day