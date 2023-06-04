Staying Active to Close Out the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today with highs building into the low to mid 70′s. We’ll continue to see the chance for scattered storms and showers throughout the night tonight and into the beginning of the work week as well. Severity over the next few days should remain fairly low, but a severe-warned storm or two can’t be ruled out.

