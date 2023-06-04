Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to support those impacted by recent floodings.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center or MARC is helping individuals and families in the San Jose community in Hereford by providing resources to recover from recent floodings.

The available services will include:

Emergency financial assistance

Emergency housing assistance

Debris removal information

Clean up kids

Recovery guidance

Home clean-out support

Food boxes

Hot meals

Utility assistance

Emotional and spiritual care

Hygiene kits

Document replacement

Replacement of goods and clothing

“As the recovery process begins, this Multi-Agency Resource Center will provide valuable resources in acentralized manner to assist our this community during their time of need,” said Janell Menahem, Chair of Texas Panhandle VOAD. “This effort by local, state, and non-profit partners to come together to support short-term and long-term needs offers an opportunity for this community to recover and rebuild.”

The MARC will open on Tuesday June 6 and Wednesday June 7 from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

