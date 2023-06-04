Who's Hiring?
Several organizations hosting Multi-Agency Resources Center in San Jose Community

The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to...
The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to support those impacted by recent floodings.(Source: Texas Panhandle VOAD)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active Disaster is hosting a resource center, to support those impacted by recent floodings.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center or MARC is helping individuals and families in the San Jose community in Hereford by providing resources to recover from recent floodings.

The available services will include:

  • Emergency financial assistance
  • Emergency housing assistance
  • Debris removal information
  • Clean up kids
  • Recovery guidance
  • Home clean-out support
  • Food boxes
  • Hot meals
  • Utility assistance
  • Emotional and spiritual care
  • Hygiene kits
  • Document replacement
  • Replacement of goods and clothing

“As the recovery process begins, this Multi-Agency Resource Center will provide valuable resources in acentralized manner to assist our this community during their time of need,” said Janell Menahem, Chair of Texas Panhandle VOAD. “This effort by local, state, and non-profit partners to come together to support short-term and long-term needs offers an opportunity for this community to recover and rebuild.”

The MARC will open on Tuesday June 6 and Wednesday June 7 from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

